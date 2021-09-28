Left Menu

Taliban to 'temporarily' adopt 1964 monarchy Constitution

The Taliban on Tuesday said that they will temporarily adopt the Constitution from the era of Muhammad Zahir Shah which was ratified 57 years ago.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-09-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 22:00 IST
Taliban to 'temporarily' adopt 1964 monarchy Constitution
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban on Tuesday said that they will temporarily adopt the Constitution from the era of Muhammad Zahir Shah which was ratified 57 years ago. During a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Kabul, the Taliban's acting justice minister Abdul Hakim Sharaee said that the Constitution will be implemented temporarily during their interim government, according to Khaama Press.

In a statement, he said that the Taliban will implement the Constitution from the era of Muhammad Zahir Shah which was ratified 57 years ago. It further read that the Constitution will be implemented in a way that does not violate Sharia law and the principles of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. On the threat from Afghanistan, Sharaee said that they want to have good relations with all the countries and added that no threat will be posed to regional countries from the soil of Afghanistan.

The Constitution of King Zahir Shah was also temporarily implemented during the first years of Hamid Karzai, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021