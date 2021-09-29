Nepal: 6 schools reconstructed with Indian grant assistance inaugurated

Six newly-reconstructed schools, which were built under India grant assistance, were inaugurated in the Kavrepalanchowk district of Nepal on Wednesday. The schools have been built at a total cost of Nepali Rupees 197 million.

According to the Indian embassy here, the schools were jointly inaugurated by Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs of India, Anurag Srivastava; Gokul Prasad Baskota, Member of Parliament of Nepal, Kavrepalanchowk-2; Ganga Bahadur Tamang, Member of Parliament of Nepal, Kavrepalanchowk-1; and Dhurba Prasad Sharma, Executive Member, National Reconstruction Authority, Government of Nepal. The event was attended by officials from the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, representatives from Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Education), District Level Project Implementation Unit (Kavrepalanchowk), Banepa Municipality, Panauti Municipality and other stakeholders.

These six reconstructed schools Shree Ajad Secondary School (Banepa), Shree Bhagwati Secondary School (Panchkhal), Shree Ajad Secondary School (Panchkhal), Shree Dughdeshwar Secondary School (Panchkhal), Shree Sharada Secondary School (Panauti) and Shree Khandadevi Secondary School (Chauri Deurali) were built according to earthquake-resilient reconstruction norms of Government of Nepal and will provide a better learning environment to over 2000 students, the embassy stated. The schools are part of the Government of India's commitment to reconstruct educational institutions across eight districts affected by the earthquake under grant assistance of USD 50 million.

The eight beneficiary districts are Gorkha, Nuwakot, Sindhupalchowk, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Kavrepalanchowk, Dhading and Kathmandu. To date, the construction of 14 schools has been completed and the construction of 56 schools is ongoing. Speaking on the occasion, Srivastava highlighted that these six schools are excellent examples of courage and capacity of Nepali people to build back better and that India is honoured to be a promising development partner of Nepal. India, as a close friend and neighbour has stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Nepal in its efforts towards reconstruction.

A groundbreaking ceremony of Khopasi Primary Health Care Center (PHCC) in Panauti Municipality, Kavrepalanchowk was also held during the day. This health post is one of the 132 health posts being reconstructed under the Government of India's grant assistance of USD 50 million in the health sector. The PHCC is being reconstructed at a cost of Nepali Rupees 75 million.

It will provide emergency, maternal and child healthcare and other medical services for around 15000 people in the Kavrepalanchowk district. India has committed a reconstruction grant-in-aid of USD 250 million (for reconstruction projects in Housing, Education, Health and Cultural Heritage Sectors in Nepal).

50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot in the housing sector, 70 schools and 1 Library in the education sector, 132 health buildings in the health sector and restoration/retrofitting of 28 cultural heritage sites in the Cultural Heritage sector are being funded by India's post-earthquake reconstruction grant. (ANI)

