India-Australia undertakes 4th iteration of biennial maritime series 'AUSINDEX'

India and Australia on Thursday participated in the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime series 'AUSINDEX'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 12:35 IST
'AUSINDEX'- Bilateral Exercise between Indian Navy and Australian Navy [Image: @CN_Australia]. Image Credit: ANI
India and Australia on Thursday participated in the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime series 'AUSINDEX'. Chief of Navy Australia Michael Noonan, in a tweet, called the maritime exercise a vital opportunity to showcase Australia's ability to conduct high-end maritime warfare training with India and showcase a range of 'AusNavy' maritime capabilities.

The fourth iteration of the biennial maritime series #AUSINDEX took place with @indiannavy. It was a vital opportunity to showcase #OurPeople's ability to conduct high-end maritime warfare training with our Flag of India counterparts & showcase a range of #AusNavy maritime capabilities," Chief of Navy Australia said in a tweet. Commenced in 2015 as a bilateral maritime exercise, AUSINDEX has grown in complexity over the years and the 3rd edition of the exercise, held in 2019 in the Bay of Bengal, included anti-submarine drills for the first time.

In the fourth edition, the surface units of both the countries will be exercising with HMAS Rankin, a Collins Class Australian Submarine, Royal Australian Air Force P-8A and F-18A aircraft, along with integral helicopters of both the navies. The release said that the exercise will provide an opportunity for both navies to further bolster inter-operability, gain from best practices and develop a common understanding of procedures for maritime security operations. (ANI)

