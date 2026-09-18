Tanker Trouble: Togo Vessel's Fiery Halt in Hormuz
An oil tanker flagged under Togo was reportedly intercepted by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy during an 'illegal' crossing attempt in the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel came to a stop after catching fire, according to Iranian state media. Details of the incident are still emerging.
An oil tanker flagged under Togo was intercepted by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy while allegedly attempting an unauthorized passage through the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports from Iranian state media early Friday.
The tanker halted after reportedly catching fire, marking a dramatic turn in maritime tensions within this strategic waterway.
Details surrounding the incident remain scarce as authorities continue to investigate the matter, raising concerns over the safety and security of passage in the region.
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