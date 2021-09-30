Left Menu

Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to jail for illegal campaign financing

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday was sentenced to one year in prison for illegal campaign financing in his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:23 IST
Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to jail for illegal campaign financing
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday was sentenced to one year in prison for illegal campaign financing in his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid. CNN reported that all 13 co-defendants have been found guilty and the judge said Sarkozy could serve the sentence by wearing an electronic bracelet at home.

"Nicolas Sarkozy knew the spending limit," the judge said. "He knew he shouldn't exceed it." According to CNN, this is the second criminal case involving Sarkozy. In March he was handed a three-year prison sentence, two of which were suspended, for corruption and influence peddling. The 66-year-old has appealed the March conviction.

Sputnik reported that the prosecutor's office demanded that Sarkozy be sentenced to six months in prison. In addition, the prosecution asked for another six months' suspended prison sentence and a 3,750 euro (4,349 dollars) fine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021