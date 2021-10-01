North Korea says it test-fired new anti-aircraft missile
North Korea on Friday said that it had test-fired a new type of anti-aircraft missile on Thursday, a media report stated.
North Korea on Friday said that it had test-fired a new type of anti-aircraft missile on Thursday, a media report stated. The official Korean Central News Agency said, "The Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) test-fired an anti-aircraft missile newly developed by it on September 30, aiming at confirming the practicality of operation of the launcher, radar and comprehensive battle command vehicle as well as the comprehensive combat performance of the missile," according to Yonhap News Agency.
Earlier on Tuesday morning, North Korea said that it test-fired its newly developed Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile in Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County of Jagang Province on Tuesday morning. The missile was newly developed and test-fired by the Academy of Defence Science, Xinhua reported citing the official Korean Central News Agency.
"In the first test-launch, national defence scientists confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile in the active section and also its technical specifications including the guiding manoeuvrability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead," Korean Central News Agency said. (ANI)
