Afghanistan: Taliban to begin issuing national IDs, passports soon

The council of ministers of the Taliban-led Afghanistan government on Monday announced that the issuance of national IDs and passports will start soon.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-10-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 09:53 IST
Old passport of the Republic of Afghanistan, which will be replaced by the Taliban. (Photo Credits: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The council of ministers of the Taliban-led Afghanistan government on Monday announced that the issuance of national IDs and passports will start soon. The Taliban directed the Ministry of Interior Affairs to start the process of issuing national IDs and passports, TOLOnews reported.

It has not been disclosed when the process will begin. This comes as thousands of people are waiting to get their passports and national IDs. The process of issuing them had stopped since the Taliban took over the country on August 15. (ANI)

