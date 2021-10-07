At least five people injured after earthquake in Japan
At least five people were injured after an earthquake struck Japan's Chiba prefecture on Thursday, a media report said.
- Country:
- Japan
At least five people were injured after an earthquake struck Japan's Chiba prefecture on Thursday, a media report said. "There are reports about the first casualties after the 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Japan on Thursday, and at least five people got injured during the accident, Sputnik reported citing NHK broadcaster.
Earlier today, the earthquake hit the Chiba prefecture near Tokyo at 22:41 (local time). The centre of the earthquake was in Chiba Prefecture, and occurred at a depth of 80 kilometres, the Japanese Meteorological Agency informed.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
