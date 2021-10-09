Judiciary in India, Denmark looking into Kim Davy extradition: Danish envoy Freddy Svane

Judiciary in India and Denmark is looking into the issue pertaining to demand for the extradition of Kim Davy, Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane said on Saturday when asked if the issue figured during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen. "Judiciaries on both sides (India and Denmark) are looking into it. We will leave it to them. They are extremely competent and know how to handle these kinds of things," Svane told ANI.

Davy is the "key conspirator" in the 1995 Purulia arms drop case. The ambassador said that he will not go into this issue and "an agreement was made years back".

On December 17, 1995, a very large consignment of illegal arms including AK47 rifles and ammunition were dropped from an Antonov An-26 aircraft and was scattered in the Purulia district. According to the investigators, Kim Davy is the main accused in the case. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said earlier this week during the weekly briefing that India remains engaged with Denmark on the issue of extradition of Kim Davy.

"We are focused on that. It has been on the agenda. We have raised it in the past and we remained engaged with Denmark on this issue and our discussions are ongoing on the issue," Bagchi had said in response to a query. India has been demanding the extradition of Davy from Denmark.

Svane said talks during the bilateral meeting between Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on Green Strategic Partnership. The two sides also discussed the developments concerning Afghanistan. "Talks focussed on the Green Strategic Partnership which is diplomatic innovation that we haven't seen anywhere in the world before and upcoming climate conference. We also touched the issues like Afghanistan," Svane said.

He also referred to concerns about climate change and livelihoods. "What is your major concern? I think a lot of people across the world will say climate but also livelihood. And we know that without an economy without trade, we cannot buy materials, effectively. So in that context we also discussed free trade and the EU-India collaboration," Svane said.

The Danish Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to India. It is the first head of state or head of government level visit to India since restrictions were imposed in the wake of COVID-19. (ANI)

