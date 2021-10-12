Left Menu

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida says Japan's sovereignty extends to southern Kuril islands

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during a debate in parliament, said his country's sovereignty extends, among other things, to the southern Kuril Islands.

Updated: 12-10-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:28 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], October 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during a debate in parliament, said his country's sovereignty extends, among other things, to the southern Kuril Islands.

"The sovereignty of our country extends to the Northern Territories (southern Kurils islands). It is necessary to resolve the issue of territories, not leaving it to the next generations," Kishida said.

He added that the Japanese government "is determined to conclude a peace treaty with Russia, resolving the problem of territorial affiliation." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

