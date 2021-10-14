Indian Army contingent departs for Indo-US Joint Military Exercise "Ex Yudh Abhyas 2021" in Alaska

The 17th Edition of joint Military Training Excercise "Ex Yudh Abhyas 2021" will be conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, the United States from October 15 to 29, as part of the ongoing Indo-US Defence Cooperation. The contingent, comprising of 350 personnel of an Infantry Battalion Group departed on October 14.

The Exercise YudhAbhyas is the largest running joint military training and defence cooperation endeavour between India and the US. This would be the 17th Edition of the joint exercise, hosted alternately between both countries, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

The earlier version of this exercise was held in India at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Bikaner, Rajasthan earlier this year in the month of February. This exercise is a milestone in the growing military cooperation between the two countries. The joint military exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between two Armies.

The exercise will focus on Combined Arms Manoeuvres in cold climatic conditions and is primarily aimed at sharing tactical level drills and learning best practices from each other. The exercise will culminate after a 48-hour long validation, said the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)