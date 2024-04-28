Left Menu

Expelled BJP Leader briefly detained in Bikaner

Usman Ghani, who was recently expelled from the BJP, was briefly taken into preventive custody in Bikaner for not allowing police to check his vehicle, officials said on Sunday. The Bikaner police took Ghani into custody under section 151 of Code of Criminal Procedure arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offence on Saturday and later produced before Additional District Magistrate ADM for release, they said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 14:35 IST
Expelled BJP Leader briefly detained in Bikaner
  • Country:
  • India

Usman Ghani, who was recently expelled from the BJP, was briefly taken into preventive custody in Bikaner for not allowing police to check his vehicle, officials said on Sunday. The Bikaner police took Ghani into custody under section 151 of Code of Criminal Procedure (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offence) on Saturday and later produced before Additional District Magistrate (ADM) for release, they said. The incident took place in front of Mukta Prasad Nagar police station of Bikaner.

According to SP Tejaswani Gautam, the police stopped a vehicle, driven by Ghani, at a checkpoint during routine checking. He, however, did not allow the police to check his vehicle and created a nuisance following which he was taken into preventive custody, SP Gautam said.

Ghani, who was Bikaner BJP Minority Morcha district president, was on Wednesday expelled from the party for ''tarnishing'' its image.

While talking to a news channel, Ghani had said that the BJP will lose three-four Lok Sabha seats out of 25 seats in Rajasthan.

He had also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks made regarding Muslims during election rallies in the state.

''The party took cognizance of the act of Usman Ghani to tarnish the image of the BJP and expelled him from the primary membership of the party for six years, considering it a breach of discipline,'' BJP state disciplinary committee chairman Onkar Singh Lakhawat said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024