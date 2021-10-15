Left Menu

Meenakashi Lekhi's Serbia visit will provide further momentum to bilateral ties: MEA

Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Meenakashi Lekhi's two-day visit to Serbia will provide further momentum to the close and friendly ties between the two countries, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 07:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 07:50 IST
Meenakashi Lekhi's Serbia visit will provide further momentum to bilateral ties: MEA
Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture (MoS) Meenakashi Lekhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Meenakashi Lekhi's two-day visit to Serbia will provide further momentum to the close and friendly ties between the two countries, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. MoS Lekhi-led the Indian delegation as the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister at the High-Level Commemorative Meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement held at Belgrade on October 11-12.

"The visit provided further momentum to the close and friendly relations between India and Serbia. Both sides agreed on the expansion and diversification of partnership between the two countries," MEA said in a statement. In her address at the Plenary Session of the Conference, the MoS called on NAM members to ensure continuing relevance and influence of NAM on global outcomes. She underscored the need for NAM to focus on core contemporary issues like climate change, terrorism and tackling the Covid19 pandemic.

The MoS highlighted India's contributions through the supply of more than 70 million doses of vaccines to 93 countries, as a manifestation of its continuing commitment to meet the needs of the global south. On the sidelines of the High-Level NAM Meeting, the minister also held a bilateral meeting with General Jeje Odongo, Foreign Minister of Uganda, and discussed ways to further strengthen and revitalize NAM under the upcoming Chairmanship of Uganda from 2023, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

The First Lady of Serbia Tamara Vucic joined MoS in a yoga master class along with Serbian yoga teachers and practitioners. The MoS addressed the teaching staff and students at the Faculty of Law, University of Belgrade. She also had an interaction with a select group of Indologists and Indophiles over a Luncheon meeting.

She visited Matica Srpska, a historical cultural institution, where she was gifted with Serbian translations of ancient Indian texts. MoS paid her respects at the monuments erected in honour of Mahatma Gandhi and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021