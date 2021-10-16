Left Menu

Russia sees record number of daily COVID-19 cases, deaths: Response Centre

Russia has registered a record number of daily COVID-19 cases in the past day, with a further 33,208 people falling ill since Friday, the coronavirus response centre said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-10-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 14:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia}, October 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered a record number of daily COVID-19 cases in the past day, with a further 33,208 people falling ill since Friday, the coronavirus response centre said on Saturday. Virus-related deaths were at an all-time high after a further 1,002 patients lost their lives to the viral disease, the authority estimated. The death toll now stands at 2,22,315.

Nearly 8 million Russians have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Moscow leads in terms of new infections, with 6,545 people falling ill in the past 24 hours, followed by St. Petersburg with 3,088 cases. The number of coronavirus patients dismissed from clinics in the past day has climbed by 21,883, raising the total to 69,81,907. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

