Afghan leaders, civilians criticise Khalilzad's 'destructive role' in Afghanistan

Calling the mission of former US peace envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad a "failure", politicians and civilians criticised him for his "destructive" role in Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-10-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 08:13 IST
Zalmay Khalilzad (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Calling the mission of former US peace envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad a "failure", politicians and civilians criticised him for his "destructive" role in Afghanistan. US top envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad resigned from his position on Monday.

"As Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad steps down from his role, I extend my gratitude for his decades of service to the American people," US Secretary of the State Antony Blinken said in a statement. Following the resignation of the envoy, former intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil took to Twitter and accused him of "dragging" Afghanistan into an "irreversible" catastrophe.

"Finally, this con man was expelled from the scene after dragging Afghanistan into an irreversible catastrophe!", tweeted the former chief. Former Afghan foreign minister Rangin Dadfar Spanta lashed out at the former envoy saying that he completed his destructive role in a shameful process.

"Khalilzad completed his destructive role in a shameful process. In this process, he had the support of some naive politicians and chauvinist circles," he tweeted. According to Tolo News, the residents of the country have also criticised the outgoing envoy and blamed him for the crisis in Afghanistan.

"Khalilzad has betrayed the people of Afghanistan. He took Afghanistan into the crisis," Tolo News quoted a resident Naqib as saying. "Khalilzad's mission was a failure. For the people of Afghanistan, he is evil and the people of Afghanistan are experiencing the current bad situation which resulted from . Khalilzad's activities," the news channel quoted another citizen Mohammad Naqib as saying.

Earlier, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan urged the United States to probe its former top envoy to the country over his suspected dealings with the Taliban. The developments came almost two months after the US withdrew from Afghanistan in a 'chaotic and deadly' evacuation process. Khalilzad was the person who led talks with the Taliban in Qatar that resulted in the Doha agreement with the outfit to withdraw US troops by May 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

