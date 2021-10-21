Left Menu

165 children die of unknown disease in Congo: Reports

At least 165 children have died since the end of August due to an unknown disease in the southwest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congolese news portal Actualite reported on Thursday, citing officials.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:13 IST
165 children die of unknown disease in Congo: Reports
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • children

Kinshasa (Congo), October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 165 children have died since the end of August due to an unknown disease in the southwest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congolese news portal Actualite reported on Thursday, citing officials. The disease first emerged in the town of Gungu, Kwilu Province, in August, affecting children up to age five. Regional health chief Jean-Pierre Basake was cited as saying that some of the infected children displayed malaria-like symptoms.

"It looks like malaria and the rapid test returns positive, but aside from malaria some [children] suffer from a disease we know nothing about that causes anaemia," Basake said. The Kwilu health ministry has yet to begin studying the source of the disease and develop countermeasures, the minister said.

Alain Nzamba, the head of the Mukedi rural commune, told the newspaper that the disease is killing an average of four children every day in the villages of Lozo Munene and Kinzamba. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021