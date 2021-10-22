Left Menu

Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement expresses solidarity with J-K people on Black day against 1947 Pak Army, terrorist attack

Expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir against the "Pakistani military and terrorist attacks" in 1947, Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), an activist group, remembered the Black Day on October 22, when over 70 years back Pakistan had "attacked J-K".

ANI | Houston | Updated: 22-10-2021 11:46 IST
Expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir against the "Pakistani military and terrorist attacks" in 1947, Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), an activist group, remembered the Black Day on October 22, when over 70 years back Pakistan had "attacked J-K". In the remembrance of the October 22 and solidarity with Afghan nationals, JSFM founder Zafar Sahito urged people to join "with us on October 23 in Houston, US".

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Blackest day for J&K. Pakistan Military & Terrorist (Jihadis) attacked #JammuKashmir on October 22nd 1947. Now Pakistan-sponsored militancy in Afghanistan. In remembrance of 22nd October & solidarity with Afghan Nation plz join with us on 23 OCT 2021 in Houston TX USA. @PTMUSA1." On 22 October 1947 -- two months after India's independence -- "Pakistan had invaded Kashmir and brought in its wake horrifying stories of mass plunder and vandalism". Thousands of "men, women and children were killed" while the raiders carried out a siege of the then bustling town of Baramulla, Committee Black Day 22 October 1947 Netherlands said in a press release. (ANI)

