NATO seeks to turn Black Sea into confrontation area: Russian Foreign Ministry

NATO seeks to turn the Black Sea region into the confrontation zone, and this is very dangerous, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 22-10-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 15:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
"Now they have taken up the Black Sea region. We are witnessing increased activity on the territory of Bulgaria and Romania and are leading the way towards turning the black sea into an arena of military rivalry, as the Baltic Sea is already turned into the confrontation zone," Grushko told the Russia 24 broadcaster, adding that "this is an extremely dangerous path that may lead to the risks of military incidents."

The official added that Russia was ready to cooperate with NATO on further "de-escalation" in the Baltic region but the alliance refused. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

