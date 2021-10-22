Left Menu

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan workers detained after group announces march to Islamabad

Pakistan police detained activists of the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after the group announced a march to Islamabad, local media reported.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:38 IST
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan workers detained after group announces march to Islamabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan police detained activists of the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after the group announced a march to Islamabad, local media reported. According to Dawn, an official said that numerous "fourth schedulers" of the group were detained from all the districts of the province. The official informed the newspaper that around 900 workers and second-tier leadership of the TLP protested outside the Jamia Masjid Rehmatul Lil Aalamin on Multan Road.

Matters worsened on Thursday after workers damaged the Multan Road orange Line train station beside the venue of protest and also damaged the CCTV, the newspaper reported. The official said the police were instructed to stay away from the gathering to avoid any possibility of a confrontation.

The leader of TLP, Pir Ajmal Qadri said that they would take out a peaceful procession following the Friday prayers. "If any hurdles are created, the party also has a Plan B to thwart any official attempts," Dawn reported Qadri as saying.

The newspaper further reported citing an official that an emergency meeting was called on Thursday to come up with a strategy post-announcement of the march. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021