Polls open in Uzbekistan's presidential election on Sunday

Uzbekistan is voting in the country's presidential election as polling stations opened across the country on Sunday morning, reported Sputnik.

ANI | Tashkent | Updated: 24-10-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 10:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan is voting in the country's presidential election as polling stations opened across the country on Sunday morning, reported Sputnik. Voting started at 8 am local time (03:00 GMT) and will end at 8 pm on Sunday.

All five political parties registered in Uzbekistan were able to nominate their candidates for the presidential election and the registration of the candidates was completed in mid-September. The 64-year-old incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, 64, from the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP), is expected to win the vote. Mirziyoyev took office in 2016, according to Sputnik. (ANI)

