UK raises concern about Xinjiang situation, calls for unfettered access to region

The United Kingdom on Friday raised serious concern about the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang province and supports an international call on China to allow the High Commissioner for Human Rights unfettered access to the region.

The United Kingdom on Friday raised serious concern about the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang province and supports an international call on China to allow the High Commissioner for Human Rights unfettered access to the region. "...we remain seriously concerned about the situation in Xinjiang. We welcome OHCHR's commitment to release an assessment on Xinjiang and continue to call on China to allow the High Commissioner for Human Rights immediate and unfettered access to the region," said the UK Statement at the Interactive Dialogue with Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris.

"We also remain deeply concerned about the deterioration of fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong under the National Security Law and about the human rights situation in Tibet," the statement added. Earlier in June this year, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had expressed hope to agree on terms with China for a visit this year to Xinjiang province, to look into reports of serious abuse against Uyghurs.

Amid the growing pressure from the international community to secure access to Xinjiang, this was the first time that UN rights officials had suggested a timeline for the visit. Bachelet had said that the United Nations is discussing with China modalities for a visit to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

"Separately, I continue to discuss with China modalities for a visit, including meaningful access, to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and hope this can be achieved this year, particularly as reports of serious human rights violations continue to emerge." Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang face systematic state-organised mass imprisonment, torture and persecution amounting to crimes against humanity, according to Amnesty International's report published this year.

China continues to refute all allegations of rights abuses. (ANI)

