Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

Digital Trade Boom Faces a Growing Implementation Crisis

Digital trade is becoming increasingly important for economic growth as businesses rely more on e-commerce, online payments, digital services, and cross-border data exchange. Regional agreements, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and ASEAN's digital trade initiatives, aim to simplify transactions and strengthen economic cooperation.

However, ADB finds that many developing economies have adopted digital trade commitments without establishing the necessary regulations, institutions, and infrastructure. Government agencies responsible for trade, finance, customs, technology, and consumer protection often work independently, creating confusion and delaying reforms.

Even where electronic transaction laws exist, missing technical standards and weak enforcement prevent businesses from using digital systems effectively. Smaller enterprises face greater difficulties because they lack financial resources, technical knowledge, and dedicated compliance teams.

ADB proposes a four-pillar framework focusing on national policy alignment, legal and regulatory reform, institutional coordination and infrastructure, and market adoption. The report emphasizes that governments must address these areas together because progress in one area can be undermined by weaknesses elsewhere.

From Viet Nam to Thailand: Why Stronger Digital Laws Matter

The report highlights how rapidly expanding digital markets are creating pressure for governments to modernize outdated regulations. Viet Nam provides an important example: its e-commerce market reached approximately $26 billion–$28 billion in 2025 and is projected to double by 2030.

To address emerging business models, including livestream selling and cross-border platforms, Viet Nam adopted a comprehensive E-Commerce Law in December 2025, which took effect in July 2026. The legislation introduced stronger platform responsibilities, seller identity verification, and updated consumer protection measures.

Thailand demonstrates the importance of allowing businesses sufficient time to comply with new regulations. Following the implementation of its Personal Data Protection Act, a 2024 survey found that 89% of surveyed organizations had introduced data protection processes, compared with 30% before enforcement. Formal readiness assessments increased from 45% to 80%.

These examples show that effective digital governance requires more than passing legislation. Governments must provide clear implementation guidelines, strengthen regulatory institutions, and regularly update rules to reflect technological developments.

Digital Payments and Paperless Trade Could Transform Regional Commerce

ADB identifies incompatible digital systems as a major obstacle to regional trade. Electronic invoices, digital signatures, customs certificates, and online payments may function domestically but remain unusable across borders because countries follow different technical standards or legal requirements.

The report emphasizes interoperability, which allows digital systems in different countries to communicate securely and recognize electronic transactions. Achieving this requires compatible technology, mutual legal recognition, and cooperation between government institutions.

Indonesia's introduction of a unified QR payment standard in 2019 demonstrates how common standards can reduce transaction barriers and encourage smaller businesses to adopt digital payments.

The Philippines offers another example. In 2024, digital payments accounted for 57.4% of monthly retail transactions by volume and 59.0% by value. InstaPay transaction volumes increased by 67.8%, while the number of merchants accepting QR Ph payments rose by 148.7% year-on-year.

These developments demonstrate how accessible payment infrastructure can strengthen business participation, improve transaction efficiency, and create opportunities for consumers and traders.

ADB's Road Map: Turning Digital Promises into Economic Growth

To help governments overcome implementation barriers, ADB introduces a Digital Trade Readiness Road Map covering five areas: policy, legal, institutional, infrastructure, and market readiness.

The framework encourages countries to identify regulatory weaknesses, assign responsibilities to government agencies, prioritize infrastructure investments, and measure actual business adoption. It recommends strengthening digital identification, electronic documentation, customs single windows, secure data exchange, and cross-border payment systems.

For policymakers, the findings underline the importance of coordinated governance, practical regulations, and measurable outcomes. Traders could benefit from lower compliance costs, faster transactions, and wider international market access. Consumers could gain safer online transactions, improved services, and greater confidence in digital commerce.

However, ADB warns that women-led enterprises, rural businesses, and smaller economies may struggle to participate without targeted financial assistance, digital training, and affordable technological services.

Development partners are encouraged to coordinate infrastructure financing, technical assistance, and capacity-building initiatives rather than supporting isolated reforms.

Digital trade agreements alone cannot guarantee economic growth. Their success depends on whether governments can transform commitments into functioning systems that businesses actually use. Countries that close implementation gaps will be better positioned to attract investment, improve competitiveness, expand regional trade, and ensure that digital transformation delivers inclusive economic benefits across Asia and the Pacific.