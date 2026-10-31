Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

The Philippines is facing a serious education crisis as millions of students move through school without mastering basic reading, mathematics and problem-solving skills. A 2026 report jointly prepared by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), through its Directorate for Education and Skills, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), through its Human and Social Development Sector Office, warns that the country's student assessment system is overcrowded, inconsistent and failing to support meaningful learning improvements. Funded by the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, the study calls for major reforms to strengthen education quality, reduce unnecessary examinations and ensure assessment results help teachers and policymakers address learning gaps.

Learning Crisis Deepens as Students Progress Through School

The report reveals alarming weaknesses in student achievement despite improvements in school participation. Approximately 70% of Grade 3 students fail to meet expected proficiency standards, increasing to around 80% by Grade 6. The proportion of low-performing students rises from 83% in Grade 6 to 99% by Grade 10, suggesting that learning difficulties become more serious as students advance through the education system.

These weaknesses contribute to educational disengagement and dropout risks. In 2022, the Philippines recorded an upper secondary completion rate of approximately 73%, meaning roughly one in four young people did not complete this stage of education. The rate was lower than in several neighbouring economies, including Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Researchers warn that expanding school enrolment alone cannot improve education quality. Students must develop strong foundational skills early, while schools need reliable information to identify learning difficulties before they become harder to address.

Too Many Exams, Too Little Improvement in Learning

The Philippines administers several national assessments covering literacy, numeracy and academic achievement, including the Early Language, Literacy and Numeracy Assessment (ELLNA), Early Grade Reading Assessment (EGRA), Early Grade Mathematics Assessment (EGMA) and National Achievement Tests (NATs).

Although designed for different purposes, these examinations frequently overlap in the grades and subjects they cover. This increases administrative pressure on teachers and schools without consistently producing information that improves classroom instruction.

Financial constraints and logistical difficulties have further weakened the system. National assessments have repeatedly shifted between testing all students and assessing selected samples, making performance comparisons difficult. Some examinations have been postponed, while results have arrived too late to support timely interventions.

For example, results from the 2020 Grade 10 National Achievement Test were released only in 2023. Such delays reduce the usefulness of assessment information because students may have already advanced several grades.

The report also questions examination quality. National assessments rely heavily on multiple-choice questions, limiting opportunities to evaluate critical thinking, communication and complex problem-solving. Existing percentage-based proficiency classifications provide insufficient detail about specific learning weaknesses, making targeted teaching support difficult.

New Assessment Framework Could Transform Classroom Learning

To address these problems, the OECD and ADB recommend developing a coordinated National Basic Education Assessment Framework for 2026–2030. The framework would introduce a predictable examination schedule, reduce duplication and strengthen the reliability of assessment results.

Researchers recommend considering annual assessments covering all students in Grades 3, 6 and 10. If financial and administrative resources are insufficient, early literacy and numeracy assessment should receive priority because identifying learning gaps during primary education offers greater opportunities for improvement.

Another major recommendation involves reviewing diagnostic assessments currently administered across Grades 1–11. These tools are intended to identify learning difficulties but frequently use inconsistent standards, different proficiency scales and reporting methods.

The study suggests concentrating standardised diagnostic testing in selected grades, potentially Grades 1, 2 and 8, while developing flexible classroom assessment tools that help teachers identify individual learning needs.

Digital technology could accelerate these improvements. Computer-based examinations, automated scoring and detailed performance dashboards could reduce reporting delays and provide teachers with information about students' strengths and weaknesses.

International experiences from Australia, Brazil, Chile and New Zealand demonstrate how common proficiency scales and digital feedback systems can improve learning monitoring and support targeted classroom instruction.

Grade 12 Examination Reform Raises Questions of Fairness and Opportunity

The report also examines plans to introduce a national Grade 12 examination to strengthen the credibility of Senior High School qualifications and support fairer university admissions.

Scheduled for piloting during the 2026–2027 school year, the examination is intended to assess achievement in English, Filipino, mathematics and science. It would contribute 30% of students' final grades and could eventually replace separate university entrance examinations.

However, researchers warn that the examination must balance academic certification with university selection. An excessive focus on university admission could disadvantage students following technical and vocational pathways.

The OECD and ADB recommend extending the pilot by another two or three school years to improve examination design, establish reliable scoring standards and strengthen independent oversight.

The proposed reforms carry wider implications for education policymakers, teachers, families and employers. Better assessments could help governments direct resources towards struggling schools, reduce unnecessary administrative work and improve students' preparation for higher education and employment.

Ultimately, the report argues that the Philippines does not need more examinations but a smarter assessment system that transforms reliable learning data into effective classroom action. Its success will depend on sustained investment, teacher training, stronger institutional capacity and policies that ensure every student has a fair opportunity to develop essential skills.