Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli attack on Damascus suburb

Two Syrian soldiers were injured in Israeli attack on a suburb of Damascus, directed from the Golan Heights area, the Syrian Armed Forces said Saturday.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 16:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Earlier in the day, Syrian state-run media reported that the country's air defense systems were repelling an attack from the general area of the Golan Heights.

"At approximately 11:17 [08:17 GMT] this morning, Israel carried out attacks, using surface-to-surface missiles," the military said, adding that the attacks targeted a suburb of the Syrian capital. "Our air defense systems repelled the attacks and downed several missiles. As a result of the attack, two soldiers were injured and some material damage was incurred," the military said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

