Why the Fight Against Counterfeit Goods Now Depends on More Than Technology and Tougher Penalties

Counterfeit goods expose a vulnerability in global supply chains that extends far beyond the sale of fraudulent products. Every shipment that enters a legitimate distribution network without reliable authentication creates potential risks for logistics operators, commercial partners and regulatory authorities. As supply chains become increasingly interconnected, the ability to establish a product's identity, verify its movement and identify suspicious transactions is emerging as an important organisational capability.

A new study titled "From Counterfeit Detection to Supply Chain Resilience: How Converged Digital Trust Technologies Secure Third-Party Logistics Supply Chains," published in the journal Sustainability, examines how combining artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and radio-frequency identification (RFID) relates to stronger logistics security and supply chain resilience. Authored by Yuanwei Sheng, Suhaiza Zailani and Al Nasrie Weli, the research draws on responses from 232 medium and large third-party logistics companies in China.

The findings reveal a striking tension between technological opportunity and organisational reality. Companies reporting greater adoption of integrated anti-counterfeiting technologies also reported stronger security capabilities and resilience. Yet adoption remained constrained by implementation costs, technological complexity and the way firms perceived regulatory consequences. Crucially, stronger government regulation altered several investment incentives without significantly overcoming the complexity barrier.

From counterfeit detection to digital trust: The security architecture taking shape

Counterfeiting presents an unusual challenge for logistics companies because they transport products whose authenticity may depend on information generated elsewhere in the supply chain. Incomplete product records, disconnected monitoring systems and limited visibility across organisational boundaries can make suspicious goods difficult to identify before they circulate through legitimate distribution channels.

The researchers argue that the technological response must extend beyond individual authentication tools. RFID creates digital links to physical products, blockchain supports auditable records of their origins and movements, while AI provides analytical capabilities for identifying unusual patterns and potential fraudulent activity. Their combined value lies in connecting identification, traceability and detection within a shared operational capability.

Rather than examining these technologies independently, the study introduces Logistics Anti-Counterfeiting Digital Technology (LACD) as an integrated organisational capability. This approach reflects the complementary functions of technologies that perform different tasks but can collectively improve the quality and usefulness of information available to logistics operators.

Technological adoption does not automatically translate into effective integration. A logistics company may possess tracking equipment, digital records and analytical software without establishing reliable connections between them. The research therefore shifts attention from the presence of individual technologies toward the broader capability created through their adoption.

Survey responses were collected between June and July 2025 from companies already using anti-counterfeiting technology. The researchers examined adoption decisions alongside reported logistics security effectiveness and supply chain resilience, applying statistical modelling to identify relationships among commercial incentives, technological barriers and regulatory conditions.

Tougher enforcement changes investment decisions, not technical complexity

Among the factors examined, perceived severity of sanctions showed the strongest positive association with integrated technology adoption, with a standardised coefficient of 0.264. Perceived certainty that violations would be detected and sanctioned also demonstrated a positive relationship, while the anticipated speed of punishment was not statistically significant.

The distinction reveals how regulatory consequences enter organisational investment calculations. Logistics companies appeared more responsive to the seriousness and likelihood of sanctions than to how quickly penalties might follow a violation. The findings suggest that credible enforcement expectations may carry greater weight in technology adoption decisions than the immediacy of punishment.

Commercial considerations were also influential. Perceived benefits showed a positive association with adoption, while perceived complexity and cost were negatively associated. Complexity produced a stronger negative coefficient of −0.207 than the −0.151 recorded for cost, indicating that integration difficulties represent a substantial obstacle even among companies already using anti-counterfeiting technology.

Government regulation changed several of these relationships. Under stronger perceived regulatory conditions, the association between expected benefits and adoption increased, while the negative relationship involving cost weakened considerably. Regulation also strengthened the positive associations of sanction severity and certainty with adoption, demonstrating that the regulatory environment influences how firms weigh technological investment decisions.

However, regulation did not significantly moderate the relationship between implementation complexity and adoption. This finding exposes a limitation of enforcement-oriented approaches: stronger regulatory expectations may encourage organisations to prioritise technology, but they do not necessarily make complex systems easier to deploy, integrate or operate.

The researchers consequently identify a role for technical guidance, interoperability standards, employee training and coordinated implementation support. Regulatory credibility and technological readiness emerge as complementary considerations rather than substitutes, particularly when anti-counterfeiting infrastructure requires multiple technologies to operate together.

The connection between logistics security and supply chain resilience

The research's most consequential relationships concern what happens after digital technologies enter logistics operations. Integrated adoption demonstrated a strong positive association with logistics security effectiveness, producing a standardised coefficient of 0.629. A separate positive association emerged between technology adoption and supply chain resilience, with a coefficient of 0.289.

Logistics security effectiveness was itself positively associated with resilience, recording a coefficient of 0.498. Together, these relationships suggest that stronger capabilities for identifying, monitoring and responding to security threats are closely connected with firms' perceived ability to withstand operational disruptions.

The researchers also examined whether security effectiveness helps explain the relationship between technology adoption and resilience. Their analysis indicated that approximately 52% of the estimated total association operated indirectly through logistics security effectiveness, while a separate direct association remained statistically significant.

This pattern provides a more developed explanation of the organisational value associated with anti-counterfeiting technologies. Reliable product identification and auditable information may contribute to security capabilities, while those capabilities are associated with better preparedness, response and recovery capacity. Technology adoption is therefore connected with a broader operational objective than preventing counterfeit products from entering distribution networks.

Nevertheless, the findings require careful interpretation. The study measured managers' assessments of security and resilience rather than independently observed reductions in counterfeit incidents or actual recovery performance after disruptions. Its cross-sectional design cannot establish whether technology adoption caused the reported improvements or whether more resilient companies were better positioned to invest.

The statistical model explained 39.5% of the variation in reported logistics security effectiveness and 51.3% of the variation in supply chain resilience. These results demonstrate meaningful explanatory relationships within the surveyed companies without establishing equivalent performance outcomes across the wider logistics industry.

A wider development opportunity, but sustainability gains remain unproven

The study places digital anti-counterfeiting infrastructure within a broader discussion of sustainable supply chains and circular economic practices. Product identity, provenance and chain-of-custody information, initially developed to identify fraudulent goods, could potentially support responsible sourcing, verified reuse, remanufacturing, recycling and material recovery.

Such applications would depend on the availability of reliable, interoperable product information across different stages of production, distribution and recovery. The researchers propose that integrated identification, traceability and analytical systems may provide a common digital foundation for both security and sustainability-related activities.

However, this proposed connection was not empirically tested. The research did not measure environmental performance, waste reduction, resource recovery or social sustainability outcomes. Its demonstrated relationships concern technology adoption, logistics security and organisational resilience, while potential circular-economy benefits remain a direction for future investigation.

This carries significance for policymakers considering broader applications of digital traceability infrastructure. Shared standards and interoperable systems could be explored as ways to avoid duplicating verification investments across security and sustainability functions, but their operational and environmental benefits would require independent assessment.

For developing economies, the research offers a framework for investigating how digital verification systems might strengthen logistics governance. Its findings cannot, however, be transferred directly to smaller enterprises or different regulatory environments. All surveyed companies were medium or large Chinese logistics providers that had already implemented anti-counterfeiting technology.

Other methodological constraints reinforce this caution. The usable response rate was 23.2%, responses came from one managerial informant per company, and eastern China was overrepresented. Measures of technology adoption also included favourable evaluations and intentions, meaning the results do not exclusively reflect independently verified implementation levels.

Future investigations could examine actual counterfeit detection rates, shipment-level traceability, technology investment, enforcement records and operational recovery times. Comparative research involving smaller logistics providers and different countries would also help determine whether the relationships identified in China hold under different institutional and technological conditions.