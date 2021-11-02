Left Menu

India, Japan hold 2nd Space Dialogue, exchange information on space policies, other priorities

India and Japan held their second Space Dialogue in virtual mode on November 2 and exchanged information on their respective space policies and priorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:37 IST
India, Japan hold 2nd Space Dialogue, exchange information on space policies, other priorities
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Japan held their second Space Dialogue in virtual mode on November 2 and exchanged information on their respective space policies and priorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Tuesday. An MEA statement said that the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

"The two sides exchanged information on their respective space policies and priorities, international developments in space domain including space security, space situational awareness, global navigation satellite systems, and bilateral cooperation between ISRO-JAXA, space industries and technology trade," MEA statement said. The Indian delegation was co-led by Joint Secretary, Disarmament and International Security Affairs, MEA and Scientific Secretary, ISRO, while the Japanese delegation was co-led by Deputy Assistant Minister, Foreign Policy Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs /Ambassador (Policy Planning & International Security Policy) and Director General, National Space Policy Secretariat, Cabinet Office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021