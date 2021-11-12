Left Menu

Turkey reports 24,898 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Thursday confirmed 24,898 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,340,322, according to its Health Ministry.

Ankara [Turkey], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Thursday confirmed 24,898 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,340,322, according to its Health Ministry. The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 197 to 72,910, while 24,360 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 356,004 tests were conducted over the past day, it said. Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 55.75 million people have received their first doses of vaccine, while over 49.47 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 118.02 million doses including the third booster jabs. Turkey will offer the third booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens aged 18 and above as of Nov. 11, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a written statement on Wednesday. (ANI/Xinhua)

