Chinese People Liberation Army conducts survey of border posts, villages in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Chinese People Liberation Army personnel are conducting a survey of border posts and villages in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir even as the Indian army is keeping a watch.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Chinese People Liberation Army personnel are conducting a survey of border posts and villages in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir even as the Indian army is keeping a watch. Sources said that around four dozen Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers arrived in Kel, Jura and Leepa sectors of PoK a month ago, Kashmir Observer reported.

Pakistan pushes militants into Jammu and Kashmir from Kel, Jura, Leepa and some other areas, Kashmir observer reported. More than 40 PLA soldiers came to these sectors and split themselves into groups of five or six each, accompanied by Pakistani army personnel and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officers. They visited numerous villages and conducted surveys. Surveys were also conducted of the Pakistani Army posts and "infiltration routes used by terrorists to reach the Kashmir Valley," reported Kashmir Observer citing sources.

The PLA soldiers visiting PoK villages is an indication of the making of model villages that can be used by civilians and military, reported Kashmir Observer. "Are Chinese helping Pakistan in building model villages along the Line of Control as they have done across borders with India?" Kashmir Observer quoted a senior government official as saying.

Notably, in its annual report to Congress on military and security developments involving the People's Republic of China (PRC), the US Department of Defense said that China has built a large 100-home civilian village inside the territory between the Tibet Autonomous Region and Arunachal Pradesh, reported Kashmir Observer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

