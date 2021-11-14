Left Menu

Proud of my work in Afghanistan, tried hard to end war, says former US special representative Khalilzad

Former US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has said that he felt proud of how the peace process transpired in Afghanistan as he tried to end the country's long-term war and bring a political agreement.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-11-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 16:32 IST
Proud of my work in Afghanistan, tried hard to end war, says former US special representative Khalilzad
Former US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Former US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has said that he felt proud of how the peace process transpired in Afghanistan as he tried to end the country's long-term war and bring a political agreement. In an exclusive interview with TOLOnews, Khalilzad confessed once again that the US was losing the ongoing war and said, on being asked if the defeat was absolute, that the war was not going in the right direction and the areas were going out of the American force's control and falling under the Taliban's control in the last seven years.

"If there was no change in the strategy, if no more forces were sent, what had been happening for the last seven years would continue. That was the analysis--that it would get worse according to the military balance, and it would end in the Taliban's favor," TOLOnews quoted Khalilzad as saying. The former special envoy further denied the efforts for the peace having ruined the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and said that the situation in the war was bad and the disappointment of the US officials regarding the situation in the country was the reason why the peace process started, according to the news channel.

"Some people think that the situation was good and say that efforts for peace ruined the situation. No, the situation was bad, and the reason why this process started was the disappointment of senior US officials regarding the situation in Afghanistan," TOLOnews quoted him as saying in the interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021