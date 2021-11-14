Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Remembrance Sunday ceremony over back strain

UK's Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph war memorial in London over back strain, Sky News said on Sunday, citing Buckingham Palace.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-11-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 16:36 IST
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Remembrance Sunday ceremony over back strain
British Queen Elizabeth II. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], November 14 (ANI/Sputnik): UK's Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph war memorial in London over back strain, Sky News said on Sunday, citing Buckingham Palace. On Thursday, media reported that the Queen, who has been refraining from public events for almost a month following medical advice, will take part in the ceremony.

"The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph," Buckingham Palace said in a statement, as quoted by Sky News. In October, the Queen spent a night in hospital, after which she cancelled her trips to Northern Ireland and the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. On October 29, Buckingham Palace said that doctors recommended Elizabeth II to have a rest for at least two more weeks.

Remembrance Sunday is celebrated throughout the United Kingdom on the Sunday closest to November 11, marking the end of World War I. Nowadays, the day is dedicated to the commemoration of soldiers from both the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations that were killed at war. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021