Left Menu

UNFPA establishes two new offices in Afghanistan to deal with humanitarian crisis

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has established two offices in Afghanistan to scale up humanitarian response to its nationals, the agency said on Monday.

ANI | New York | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:26 IST
UNFPA establishes two new offices in Afghanistan to deal with humanitarian crisis
Representative Image (Twitter/@UNFPAAfg). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has established two offices in Afghanistan to scale up humanitarian response to its nationals, the agency said on Monday. Taking to Twitter, UNFPA-Afghanistan informed that the new offices have been opened in Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces.

The agency also said it was expanding its operations in the country's western province of Herat. "The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is expediting its response to the humanitarian crisis in #Afghanistan by building new offices in #Kandahar and #Nangarhar provinces and expanding existing operations in #Herat province. Its efforts are still accelerating," the agency wrote in Pashto. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021