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High Court Restores Twitter Account Amid Defamation Claims

The Delhi High Court has allowed the restoration of a suspended X account originally blocked for allegedly defamatory tweets about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court directed temporary block of certain posts pending review. The account was initially suspended by a governmental order, prompting legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:25 IST
High Court Restores Twitter Account Amid Defamation Claims
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The Delhi High Court has made a significant ruling by permitting the restoration of an X account that was suspended for allegedly posting defamatory content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The court has directed X, formerly known as Twitter, to temporarily block certain objectionable posts until adjudication by an Inter-Ministerial Committee. This decision comes after the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology issued a blocking order for the account, maintained by petitioner Prateek Sharma, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav stated that the allegedly offensive tweets should be temporarily blocked, facilitating the immediate restoration of the petitioner's X account. The court's directive requires the petitioner to respond to the government's communication and appear before the committee to address his grievances, with the legal option to appeal further, if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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