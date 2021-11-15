Explosion in police district 5 in Afghanistan's Kabul
A blast occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday, local media reported citing a security official.
A blast occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday, local media reported citing a security official.
Tolo News reported that the explosion took place Explosion in Police District 5 in Afghanistan's kabul , the official said. (ANI)
