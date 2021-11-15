Left Menu

US welcomes release of journalist wrongfully detained by Myanmar Military

The US on Monday welcomed the release of American journalist Daniel Fenster from prison in Burma, where he was wrongfully detained for almost six months.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:44 IST
US welcomes release of journalist wrongfully detained by Myanmar Military
US journalist Danny Fenster. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The US on Monday welcomed the release of American journalist Daniel Fenster from prison in Burma, where he was wrongfully detained for almost six months. The remarks came from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after Fenster was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Myanmar military junta.

"We welcome the release of American journalist Daniel Fenster from prison in Burma, where he was wrongfully detained for almost six months," Secretary Blinken said in a statement. "I commend Ambassador Tom Vajda and his team at US Embassy Rangoon, Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, the expertise of Consular Affairs and the dedicated partners, including Governor Bill Richardson, who helped facilitate Danny's release," the statement added.

Fenster will be flying from Myanmar through Qatar before arriving home, reported The Washington Post. He was held since May 2021 in a Myanmar jail on charges including visa breaches, unlawful association with an illegal group and incitement that was widely condemned by press advocates and the US government.

"We are glad that Danny will soon be reunited with his family as we continue to call for the release of others who remain unjustly imprisoned in Burma," Blinken said. Fenster, a 37-year-old Detroit native, was the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar magazine.

This came as Myanmar has been in turmoil since February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

As of Wednesday, the military has killed at least 1,252 people while arresting 9,979 people in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

