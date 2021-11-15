Left Menu

ANI | London | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:01 IST
Boris Johnson commends PM Modi's climate ambitions at COP26
UK PM Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's climate ambition and initiatives at COP26. "India came up with some really impressive stuff on decarbonizing their power sector, decarbonizing their economy by 2030. The actual commitments, the solid commitments that India made are real," Johnson said at COP26.

"Narendra Modi is actually producing on his One Sun One Grid One World," he added. The conference concluded on Saturday after a one-day extension.

Around 200 participating countries adopted the Glasgow Climate Pact at the end of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Xinhua News Agency reported. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the outcome of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, or COP26, is not enough.

"The approved texts are a compromise. They reflect the interests, the conditions, the contradictions and the state of political will in the world today. They take important steps. But unfortunately, the collective political will was not enough to overcome some deep contradictions," he said in a statement at the conclusion of COP26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

