"It is hate speech": AIMIM leader Warias Pathan condemns PM Modi's Rajasthan speech

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Rajasthan's Banswara, calling it a "hate speech," and questioned the Election Commission for allowing such types of speeches. In a video message, Pathan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken an oath to the Constitution of the country. Every day he keeps shouting 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. We strongly condemn his statement made on stage yesterday. It is hate speech."

"Modi ji said that the Muslims in the country are infiltrators. They produce more children. We are not infiltrators," he said. He further added, "We belong to this country. We have far more claim to this country than you do. We are those who rejected the two-nation theory. We are living in this country by birth or by choice".

He also questioned the Election Commission over the speech of PM Modi. "What is the Election Commissioner doing? Is this type of speech allowed?

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram alleged that the "level of debate has sunk to a new low after April 21," referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in a public rally in Rajasthan's Banswara. "I cannot recall that any other prime minister had made such outrageous statements like PM Modi did at Jalore & Banswara in Rajasthan yesterday. Each sentence outdid the previous sentence in its absolute falsehood and brazen mendacity," Chidambaram said in a post on X.

PM Modi, earlier on April 21, while addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, alleged that the Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children." The Prime Minister said that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources. Modi further alleged that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children." (ANI)

