Over 1 million Afghans refugees deported by Iran this year: IOM

Iran has deported over one million Afghan refugees to Afghanistan in 2021 so far, informed the United Nations migration agency. As many as 28,000 migrants were sent back to Afghanistan in the last week of October, taking the gross tally to 1,031,757, reported TOLOnews citing International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"The majority were deported, returning to Afghanistan often broke and broken, in need of health support, food and rest. The task of reuniting with family and reintegrating into communities -- especially for those who have been in Iran or Pakistan for years -- is tremendously difficult considering the high levels of unemployment and food insecurity." TOLOnews quoted IOM's Director General, Antonio Vitorino as saying. According to Afghani broadcaster, Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, said that Tehran was a "good host for Afghan refugees," but it doesn't have the capacity to host

"Due to the rapid political changes, a massive wave of Afghan refugees came to our borders. We should make a program to prevent these migrations. We should seek a resolution," said Qomi. The Taliban regime approached the international community to help prevent another wave of illegal migrants to foreign countries. In a report, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) expressed concerns over the problems of Afghan refugees on the borders of neighboring and European countries.

"The Iranian government took some steps towards our citizens which are clearly in contrast with the UN international convention," TOLOnews said quoting Lala Gul Lal, head of the HRW saying on Monday. "We strongly condemn the remarks of the Iran government and call on the UN to prevent Iran's actions against migrants," he added. This comes as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) provided cash for at least 5,000 war- and drought-displaced families in the west of Afghanistan. The UN organization provided each of the families with 265 dollars in cash. The officials within the provincial refugee department said that the aid would help the displaced families to return to their permanent residences, the Afghani broadcaster said. (ANI)

