AU condemns twin bomb blasts in Ugandan capital

African Union (AU) on Tuesday condemned the twin bomb blasts in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, which left six people dead including three suicide bombers.

ANI | Kampala | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:25 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Kampala [Uganda], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): African Union (AU) on Tuesday condemned the twin bomb blasts in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, which left six people dead including three suicide bombers. The continental body in a tweet said it stands in solidarity with the people of Uganda following the terrorist attacks on a police checkpoint and on a street with government offices Tuesday.

"I condemn in the strongest terms. Our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a full recovery to the injured," said Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the AU Commission, in the tweet. Police said 33 other people were injured in the attacks. The attacks, according to police, bear the hallmarks of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an affiliate of the Islamic State in central Africa.

The attacks come about three weeks after two separate blasts killed two people and injured several others in central Uganda. These attacks were blamed on the ADF. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

