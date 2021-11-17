Left Menu

India, New Zealand hold bilateral cyber dialogue, explore initiatives to deepen cooperation

India and New Zealand held the second edition of their bilateral cyber dialogue on November 16-17 in a virtual mode where they exchanged views on the latest developments on cyber issues and explored initiatives to further deepen cyber cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:09 IST
India, New Zealand hold bilateral cyber dialogue, explore initiatives to deepen cooperation
The Second edition of the India-New Zealand Bilateral Cyber Dialogue. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and New Zealand held the second edition of their bilateral cyber dialogue on November 16-17 in a virtual mode where they exchanged views on the latest developments on cyber issues and explored initiatives to further deepen cyber cooperation. "The Cyber Dialogue discussed various aspects of existing bilateral cooperation in cyberspace, exchanged views on the latest developments on cyber issues at bilateral, regional and multilateral fora and explored initiatives to further deepen cyber cooperation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The delegations deliberated on a wide range of topics of mutual interest and agreed to work closely with each other in the areas of cybersecurity, cybercrime and capacity building, MEA added. The Indian delegation was led by Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Joint Secretary (Cyber Diplomacy) from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The New Zealand delegation was co-led by Dan Eaton, Director National Security Policy, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) and Georgina Sargison, Acting Unit Manager, Emerging Security Issues, International Security and Disarmament Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT). Senior officials from various government Ministries and Departments from both countries participated in the Cyber Dialogue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021