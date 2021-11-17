President of Brazil, Nahyan bin Mubarak witness Brazil's National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai [UAE], November 17 (ANI/WAM): Brazil presented an impressive line-up of cultural and entertainment activities to mark its Expo 2020 National Day during the visit by the country's President Jair Bolsonaro. The Brazilian President was welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

President Jair Bolsonaro said: "It is wonderful to be here to celebrate Brazil's Expo 2020 National Day event - it offers an amazing opportunity for Brazil to showcase itself to the world. This Expo is an exciting place for the 192 participating nations to unveil their latest technologies and to do business." "We enjoy friendly relations with, and admire, the UAE very much. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, our collaborations have managed to ensure many successes and achievements in several fields. We aim to continue to strengthen our relations and work together in various spheres, such as food security and technology."

Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak, said: "Brazil is known for various global achievements, particularly in mega-events - having hosted two World Cups - and for being the country with the most World Cup wins. It is also the founder of a much-loved sport in the UAE, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. This is why, for Expo 2020, Brazil chose to highlight another unique side of its prominence, which is its unparalleled biodiversity, hence, its choice of 'Together for Sustainable Development as its Expo theme." "Brazil's pavilion within the Sustainability district brings to us a modern recreation of the Amazon basin, with all the sights, sounds and scents of the country's riverside. With rather unique architecture, the pavilion represents a stilt house, commonly found along the banks of the Amazon, and is built around a walkable water blade, evoking the waters of Brazil here in Dubai and offering an immersive experience and a unique journey through Brazil's abundant opportunities. As such, Brazil's participation addresses key topics of mutual interest, including biodiversity, agriculture, sustainable cities, the green economy, resource efficiency and more as a means to achieve future growth and development."

Expo 2020 visitors were treated to live performances and traditional Brazilian food at Al Wasl Plaza, the Brazil Pavilion and at venues across the Expo site. The day included a World Record attempt for the largest jiu-jitsu lesson at Jubilee Park and 13 other locations across the UAE. President Bolsonaro also delivered a speech at a Business Forum in the morning while the First Lady attended an event at the Women's Pavilion. National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each its 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming. Each features a flag-raising ceremony at the Stage of Nations in Al Wasl Plaza, followed by speeches and cultural performances.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)