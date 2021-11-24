Left Menu

UK urges British citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately

The UK government on Wednesday urged all British nationals to leave Ethiopia immediately "while commercial flights continue to operate," due to the worsening conflict between the government and the rebels, which could move closer to to the capital of Addis Ababa in the coming days.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:08 IST
UK urges British citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], November 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK government on Wednesday urged all British nationals to leave Ethiopia immediately "while commercial flights continue to operate," due to the worsening conflict between the government and the rebels, which could move closer to to the capital of Addis Ababa in the coming days. Fighting between rebels of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and government forces have worsened in the coming days.

"I am urging all British Nationals - whatever their circumstance - to leave immediately, while commercial flights are readily available and Addis Ababa Bole International Airport remains open," UK Foreign Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said in a statement. Ford advised those who choose not to leave now to make preparations to shelter in a place of safety over the coming weeks, as the UK cannot guarantee there will be options to leave Ethiopia in the future.

She added that the UK government has made available interest-free loans to those who would otherwise be unable to afford commercial flights back to the United Kingdom and has temporarily suspended the requirement for unvaccinated travelers to take a COVID-19 test before arriving home. Earlier in November, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country as TPLF rebels began advancing toward Addis Ababa. The development has prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions from Ethiopia. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021