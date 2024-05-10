Gratitude Expressed: Delhi CM Kejriwal Thanks Supreme Court, Public for Interim Bail Support
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:57 IST
Want to thank Supreme Court judges for granting me interim bail, crores of people for their blessings: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
