US among seven nations concerned about right violations by Myanmar army

Seven countries including the United States and the United Kingdom reiterated grave concern over reports of ongoing human rights violations and abuses by the Myanmar Security Forces across the country. In a joint statement, the government of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States, said more than 40,000 people are reported to have been displaced in Chin State and 11,000 in the Magwe Region as a result of recent violence.

The countries said that they are concerned about allegations of weapons stockpiling and attacks by the military, including shelling and airstrikes, use of heavy weapons, and the deployment of thousands of troops accompanying what security forces assert are counter-terrorism operations, which are disproportionately impacting civilians. "Reports of internet shutdowns and other methods of communication in Chin State and other areas of the country are also troubling. Communities impacted by violence need access to information to keep themselves safe. We also note our increasing concern at armed clashes in Rakhine State in early November," the statement read.

The current situation and reports by the UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar raise acute concerns about the risks of future violence and atrocities across Myanmar, and what the international community can and should be doing to prevent such atrocities, the statement read. The nations called on the international community to suspend all operational support to the military and to cease the transfer of arms, materiel, dual-use equipment, and technical assistance to the military and its representatives.

"We welcome the Press Statement by the UN Security Council on 10 November, which called for the immediate cessation of violence, protection of civilians, and full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access. We call for the respect of human rights and the immediate cessation of all human rights violations and abuses, and violence against civilian populations. We encourage the international community to work together to prevent future atrocities in Myanmar, including by supporting justice and accountability for those responsible for atrocities," the statement read. Recalling the horrific violence perpetrated against Rohingya in Rakhine State in 2017, the nations called on Myanmar Security Forces to immediately end the violence being perpetrated across the country. We will continue to work closely with ASEAN, the UN, and the wider international community to promote accountability and support a lasting resolution to the current crisis and a return to the path of democracy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)