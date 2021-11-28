Taliban claims to build independent Afghanistan's Air Force despite financial crisis

Taliban claimed to have its own Air Force despite the country dealing with a grave financial crisis. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the acting defense minister, made the remarks at a meeting with Kabul airport personnel, according to the Tolo News

"We will establish an air force that will not need the support of the US, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan," he added. However, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have bases that are used by countries such as the US.

On the other hand, Taliban had said they will establish an army composed of 100,000 personnel. According to Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi it needs a small but well-trained army.

In the past few days footage has gone viral on social media showing Afghan military hardware in transit, and social media users claimed the hardware was being transported from Afghanistan to Pakistan. The Interior Ministry responded to the news, saying they allow no military hardware and equipment to be transported out of the country and rejecting the claims as baseless.

"We completely reject the smuggling of military equipment into Pakistan. No one will be allowed to do it," said Saeed Khosti, spokesman of the Interior Ministry. (ANI)

