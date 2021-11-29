Left Menu

Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5 named '2022 German Car of The Year'

Hyundai Motor announced on November 26 that IONIQ 5 was finally selected as the '2022 German Car of the Year (GCOTY),' beating other strong competitors.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 29-11-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 10:53 IST
Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5 named '2022 German Car of The Year'
Hyundai Motor's first dedicated EV (electric vehicle) model IONIQ 5 was named '2022 Car of The Year' in Germany, the major country of automobile industry. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], November 29 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor announced on November 26 that IONIQ 5 was finally selected as the '2022 German Car of the Year (GCOTY),' beating other strong competitors. Judges of the GCOTY, comprised of automotive journalists working in Germany, evaluated vehicles through actual riding tests and detailed analysis based on categories including practicality, driving performance, innovation, and market fit. A total of 45 newly released cars were evaluated for this year's award. Among them, IONIQ 5 was finally selected as the GCOTY.

A total of 5 models were included in the finalists. Peugeot 308 was nominated in Compact car (price is less than maximum 25,000 euros) category, Kia EV6 in Premium (price less than 50,000 euros) category, Audi E-Tron GT in Luxury (price more than 50,000 euros) category, IONIG 5 in New Energy (EV, Hydrogen EV models) category, and Porsche 911 GT3 in Performance (high-end model) category. "Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5 has been scored above average in all evaluation items such as unique car design, energy efficiency, and excellent driving experience," said Jens Meiners, a host and judge of GCOTY. "IONIQ 5's concept as a pure EV model and its battery technique are innovative, and the fact it was named the German Car of The Year proves its superiority in the global EV market."

IONIQ 5's GCOTY award this year is the first achievement in only six months after its launch. In addition, IONIQ 5 has already received prizes in three categories, including '2021 Car of The Year,' 'Best Medium Business Car,' and 'Best Premium EV' from Auto Express, a UK-based automobile magazine. In addition to this, IONIQ 5 has received various design awards, inducing Top Gear's 'Electric Award,' 'Car Design Review,' and 'IDEA Design Award.' (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021