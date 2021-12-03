Left Menu

India, Australia are natural economic partners, says Tony Abbott

Australian Prime Minister's Special Trade Envoy Tony Abbott on Friday said that India and Australia are natural economic partners.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 11:39 IST
India, Australia are natural economic partners, says Tony Abbott
Australian Prime Minister's Special Trade Envoy Tony Abbott. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australian Prime Minister's Special Trade Envoy Tony Abbott on Friday said that India and Australia are natural economic partners. "India and Australia are natural economic partners. India is a great manufacturing nation. Australia is a great resources economy. Australia has what India needs to ensure that 'Make in India' becomes a reality," Abbott said in a virtual press conference in New Delhi.

Asserting that the FTA is an important opportunity for India and Australia, Tony Abbott said that Canberra is confident it can do an early harvest trade agreement between India and Australia. "I am confident that we can do an early harvest trade agreement between India and Australia," he said further.

Abbott met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday and had an extensive discussion on the ways to expand bilateral ties. Speaking about the meeting with Goyal, Abbott said: "Based on our last night discussion, it (deal) will be bigger rather than smaller, and in step two - the most comprehensive deal - will be in the course of 2022."

Taking to Twitter, Goyal said there is a huge potential for India and Australia to further energize their trade relationship through Free Trade Agreement (FTA). "Met with @HonTonyAbbott, Special Trade Envoy of the Prime Minister of Australia. Had an extensive discussion on the huge potential India & Australia have to further energize & expand our bilateral ties through Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for mutual economic prosperity," Union Minister Goyal tweeted.

In September, India and Australia had announced that they will sign a comprehensive Free Trade agreement by the end of 2022 and an early harvest trade deal by Christmas later this year. The announcement was made at a joint media briefing with Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal and the Australian Minister Abbott, during the latter's visit to India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021