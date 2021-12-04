Left Menu

Zambia confirms presence of Omicron COVID-19 variant

Zambia on Saturday confirmed the presence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the southern African nation.

ANI | Lusaka | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 23:55 IST
Zambia confirms presence of Omicron COVID-19 variant
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zambia

Lusaka [Zambia], December 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Zambia on Saturday confirmed the presence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the southern African nation. Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said the variant was detected in the country's genomic sequencing laboratory in three people who tested positive in the last week.

She told reporters during a press briefing that the variant was detected in two male adults with a history of travelling out of the country and one female who initially presented mild flu-like symptoms as an out-patient at one of the hospitals in Lusaka, the country's capital but had no history of international travel. The health minister urged people to strictly adhere to preventive health measures.

"The responsibility to contain the COVID-19 and prevent further transmission and related disease starts with the individual and requires concerted efforts by communities and institutions," she said. The omicron variant has been reported in many countries. Zambia's cumulative COVID-19 cases currently stand at 2,10,294 as of Friday.

Total deaths and recoveries stand at 3,667 and 2,06,454. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021