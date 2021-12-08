Polish Police say detected body of undocumented migrant from Nigeria near Belarus Border

Warsaw [Poland], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The body of an undocumented migrant from Nigeria was detected in Poland near the border with Belarus, the police in the Podlaskie Voivodship said on Wednesday.

"The body of a man with a backpack and a Nigerian passport was found in a forest near Olkhovka," the police said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

