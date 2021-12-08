Polish Police say detected body of undocumented migrant from Nigeria near Belarus Border
The body of an undocumented migrant from Nigeria was detected in Poland near the border with Belarus, the police in the Podlaskie Voivodship said on Wednesday.
ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 08-12-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 13:25 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Warsaw [Poland], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The body of an undocumented migrant from Nigeria was detected in Poland near the border with Belarus, the police in the Podlaskie Voivodship said on Wednesday.
"The body of a man with a backpack and a Nigerian passport was found in a forest near Olkhovka," the police said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement