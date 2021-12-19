Left Menu

Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Kazakbaev visits Jama Masjid after attending India-Central Asia Dialogue

Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, who participated in a meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in the national capital on Sunday paid a visit to the Jama Masjid here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 18:16 IST
Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev during his visit to Jama Masjid. Image Credit: ANI
Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, who participated in a meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in the national capital on Sunday paid a visit to the Jama Masjid here. Kazakbaev is on his first-ever visit to India.

Earlier in the day the Kyrgyzstan minister met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues related to telemedicine, Information Technology, education and heritage. "Welcomed FM Ruslan Kazakbaev of Kyrgyz Republic on his first-ever visit to India. Our agenda covered telemedicine, IT, education and heritage conservation," Jaishankar said in a tweet today.

Both leaders met on the sidelines of the third India-Central Asia Dialogue, which was chaired by Jaishankar and witnessed participation from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Participants in the meeting have condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterated that providing safe haven, using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, terror financing, arms and drugs trafficking, dissemination of a radical ideology and abuse of cyberspace to spread disinformation and incite violence, go against the basic principles of humanity and international relations.

The sides also discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

