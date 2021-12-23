China reports 71 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China on Wednesday reported 71 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the country's National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 63 were reported in Shaanxi, four in Guangxi, two in Henan, and one each in Zhejiang and Guangdong, Xinhua quoted the commission as saying.Also reported were 29 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.No new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, it added. (ANI)

