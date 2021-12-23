Left Menu

China reports 71 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China on Wednesday reported 71 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the country's National Health Commission said on Thursday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 23-12-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 09:18 IST
China reports 71 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China on Wednesday reported 71 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the country's National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 63 were reported in Shaanxi, four in Guangxi, two in Henan, and one each in Zhejiang and Guangdong, Xinhua quoted the commission as saying.Also reported were 29 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.No new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021